(File photo)

Vigil in Surrey for 14 women killed in ‘Montreal Massacre’ 30 years ago Friday

Holland Park site for event planned by local labour organizations

A vigil for the 14 women killed in the “Montreal Massacre” 30 years ago will be held at a Surrey park on Friday (Dec. 6).

The mass murder took place on that day in 1989, at l’École Polytechnique de Montréal.

Friday at Holland Park, labour leaders, along with union and community members, will gather at 6 p.m. to mark the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

This is the ninth year for the vigil, organized by the Public Service Alliance of Canada and New Westminster & District Labour Council.

The event, open to everyone, will involve Surrey-Green Timbers MLA Rachna Singh along with speakers from local labour and community groups. Attendees are asked to bring a new or gently used clothing donation for a local women’s shelter.

The vigil will conclude with a reading of the names of the 14 women killed by gunfire in Montreal – Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colga, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault, Annie Turcotte and Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz.

• RELATED VIDEO, from 2018: Beams of light honour victims on Polytechnique anniversary.


