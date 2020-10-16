Vigil for Surrey teen who died of gunshot wound in Fleetwood

Jackson Diggle, 17, was in his graduating year at North Surrey secondary school

More than 100 people gathered in a Thursday candlelight vigil for a Surrey high school student who died from a gunshot wound at a Fleetwood strip mall on Oct. 8 after police were called to investigate a report of a robbery in progress.

Jackson Diggle, 17, was in his graduating year at North Surrey secondary school.

The Surrey-based police watchdog Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is on the case. Last week it issued a press release indicating that a man was seriously injured by an allegedly self-inflicted gunshot wound in a confrontation with police who were responding to a report of a robbery in progress in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway overnight.

The IIO said Oct. 8 that at 2:11 a.m. the RCMP responded to a call about a man with a knife attempting to rob people and when police pulled into a parking lot a man allegedly shot at the officer, who was still seated in his patrol car, before allegedly shooting himself. He was taken to hospital. The Mountie was not physically injured.

The IIO is investigating what role if any the police’s actions played in this.



