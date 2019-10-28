VIDEO: Youth face ban after staging climate sit-in at House of Commons

The group wanted to deliver 338 mandate letters to MPs asking them to prioritize a ‘green new deal’

More than two dozen young Canadians are facing a month-long ban from Parliament Hill after staging a climate-change protest inside the House of Commons on Monday morning.

The group Our Time wants to deliver 338 mandate letters to MPs elected last week asking them to prioritize a “green new deal” when Parliament resumes.

Niklas Agarwal, a 24-year-old recent geography graduate from Toronto, is one of 27 youth who got into the parliamentary building by joining a free visitors’ tour.

When the tour took them into the House of Commons, they sat down on the floor, unfurled protest signs printed on yellow cloths and refused to move.

Security removed them within 15 minutes, issued each a trespassing ticket along with a 30-day ban.

Agarwal says the punishment was worth it because there is limited time to prevent a climate emergency, and the new Parliament is offering the best chance Canada has ever had to take action.

READ MORE: 15 Canadian youths to sue Ottawa for not acting on climate change

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control
Next story
Some 3,000 CN Rail unionized workers threaten national strike

Just Posted

UPDATE: Elderly victim ‘stable’ after Cloverdale crash involving truck, scooter

Surrey RCMP say senior remains in hospital Monday in stable condition after crash at 56th Ave., 177B St.

Post-Halloween ghost story hits Surrey’s Naked Stage

‘The Ghost in the Meadow’ staged at Newton Cultural Centre by readers theatre company

Semiahmoo Peninsula rail relocation effort refocused

Advocates launch a website, strive to inform residents on process

Surrey podcast voices dish ‘Dark Poutine’ stories at Vancouver festival

Mike Browne and Scott Hemenway will be at Rio Theatre for the show’s live-event debut

Witches convene for a cause in White Rock

Little-known annual gathering benefits Salvation Army

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Secondary home rules killing family farms, B.C. farmers say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Driver gets $483 fine, luxury SUV impounded for going 130km/hr on Vancouver bridge

Vancouver police tweeted out a phone showing a Mercedes SUV being impounded

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

Search led rescuers to remote wilderness on Quadra Island

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

A Halloween memorial for Langley teen who died of apparent drug overdose

Grandfather of Carson Crimeni called pumpkins a ‘perfect’ tribute

Most Read