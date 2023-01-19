VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

A group fishing off Greater Victoria had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a trio of young orcas on Jan. 17. (Courtesy Craig Twidale)

They say the downfall of every great fishing story is a witness.

But a group fishing off Greater Victoria – near Race Rocks – managed to get a Jan. 17 orca encounter on video.

The group thought the boat was being approached by a pod of porpoises but quickly realised it was a young orca – belly up.

With the boat already off, the men worked to pull fishing gear out of the water as a trio of young orcas playfully inspected the boat while the rest of their pod watched from a distance.

It wasn’t a great day for fishing but it’s sure to be one that won’t be forgotten.

ALSO READ: Victoria volunteer captures ‘awesome’ elephant seal birth

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore