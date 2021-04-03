VIDEO: Wrong-way driver crashes head-on with semi on Highway 91

Police suspect alcohol was a factor in a collision where a driver was rushed to hospital in serious condition

A portion of Highway 91 was off-limits to drivers Saturday (April 3) morning after a vehicle collided with a semi-trailer on the wrong side of the roadway.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in this collision, said Richmond RCMP Cpl. Adriana O’Malley.

At around 3:30 a.m. the driver of a red Hyundai was headed eastbound in westbound lanes when the vehicle came head-on with a semi-trailer just east of Westminster Highway overpass.

READ MORE: ‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi

The red Hyundai driver, a male, was trapped. Firefighters had to use specialized equipment to extricate him from the vehicle.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the semi-truck appeared uninjured.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crash