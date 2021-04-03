VIDEO: Wrong-way driver crashes head-on with semi on Highway 91

A portion of Highway 91 was off-limits to drivers Saturday (April 3) morning after a vehicle collided with a semi-trailer on the wrong side of the roadway.
Alcohol is suspected as a factor in this collision, said Richmond RCMP Cpl. Adriana O’Malley.
At around 3:30 a.m. the driver of a red Hyundai was headed eastbound in westbound lanes when the vehicle came head-on with a semi-trailer just east of Westminster Highway overpass.
The red Hyundai driver, a male, was trapped. Firefighters had to use specialized equipment to extricate him from the vehicle.
He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the semi-truck appeared uninjured.
sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.