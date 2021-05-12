Transit Police Const. Peter Kwok was filmed in December during an encounter on the Canada Line when a woman refused to wear a mask. (Screen grab)

Transit Police Const. Peter Kwok was filmed in December during an encounter on the Canada Line when a woman refused to wear a mask. (Screen grab)

VIDEO: Woman who went viral by refusing to wear a mask on SkyTrain to pay $460 in fines

Footage of the December incident was recorded by the passenger, herself, and posted to social media

A woman arrested months ago for refusing to wear a mask aboard a Vancouver SkyTrain is facing $460 in fines after being “found guilty” Tuesday.

She will “have to pay all of her violation tickets,” says Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton. One is for not wearing a mask, another for belligerent behaviour.

Footage of the December incident was recorded by the passenger, herself, and posted to social media.

Const. Peter Kwok is seen asking her to wear a mask on the Canada Line train bound for Richmond. The woman refuses.

“I cannot wear a mask… I have a medical exemption card,” she tells Kwok.

“It isn’t valid anymore,” the officer responds, citing provincial health orders that mandate mask-wearing in indoor public spaces.

“Well that’s too bad,” the passenger is heard saying. Kwok proceeds to ask the woman to cover her mouth.

READ MORE: Transit Police have handed out more than $74K in COVID fines since masks became mandatory

“Wow, that is ridiculous! I need healthy air exchange in my mouth,” she says.

Eventually, the officer explains he is going to place the woman under arrest.

“This is harassment,” the passenger yells.

“You’re so terrified of COVID yet you’re willing to put your hands on me.”

Kwok tries to escort the woman off of the SkyTrain but she resists arrest. It is then she allegedly kicked Kwok in the groin, according to Hampton.

Transit Police recommended charges following the incident, however, they were not approved by Crown counsel.

In November and December, officers issued 228 tickets to passengers who refused to wear masks.

Handing out tickets has led to Transit Police facing verbal and physical abuse in return, says Hampton.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusSkyTrainTransit

Previous story
Surrey RCMP seize ‘partial brick’ of suspected cocaine
Next story
Transat extends flight suspension until end of July due to COVID travel restrictions

Just Posted

Darlene Bennett, right, speaking about her murdered husband Paul at a press conference in 2018. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Widow of Surrey murder victim seeking referendum vote on policing transition

Darlene Bennett files application with Elections BC seeking binding referendum vote

Protesters at Cloverdale Fairgrounds show their support for farmers in India. (File photo: Jason Sveinson)
ZYTARUK: Surrey’s valuable farmland – just like India’s – needs protecting

Now that is a legacy worth voting for

Surrey RCMP detachment. (Contributed file photo)
RCMP investigating report of shots fired in South Surrey

Police say they have not yet found evidence to confirm incident

Surrey RCMP is releasing sketches of a suspect in an “indecent act” at the Coyote Creek Elementary playground on April 30, 2021. Police said the suspect was clean-shaven “during some interactions” and on “other occasions had stubble outlining a goatee and mustache.” (Images: Surrey RCMP handout)
More victims come forward after ‘indecent act’ at Surrey playground

Surrey RCMP is now releasing sketches of the suspect

Surrey RCMP say the gang enforcement team has seized a partial brick of suspected cocaine on May 9, 2021 in the area of 108th Avenue and 152nd Street as part of ongoing targeted gang enforcement in the city. In addition to the suspected cocaine, police say officers also seized the vehicle, multiple cell phones, $160 in cash and a knife.
Surrey RCMP seize ‘partial brick’ of suspected cocaine

Police say when packaged for street-level sale, that’s equal to 1,225 doses or ‘25 busloads of people’

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Vancouver Giants ended their season in style, with 6-1 victory over Victoria Tuesday night, May 11. Giants celebrated after Marko Stacha recorded his first career WHL goal in the first period, off the rush with Tristen Nielsen. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants wrap up season with a big win over Victoria

For some players, it was their last game

Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart addresses supporters in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says there’s no time to redo details of drug decriminalization plan

Kennedy Stewart says a federal election could see the small window of opportunity close on the city’s bid for an exemption from criminal provisions on simple possession of small amounts of drugs

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Premier Mike Horgan received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Facebook/John Horgan)
More than 50% of people eligible in B.C. have received 1st vaccine dose

‘We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks,’ says Premier Horgan

The Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program welcomed a new chick in April 2021 after it was artificially incubated for 32 days while still in its egg, hand raised for a week and then returned to owl foster parents Sedin and Amore. Chick B is now settling in at the family nest, which the public can view live online. (Jasmine McCulligh/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Baby owl welcomed at Langley’s Northern Spotted Owl breeding site

Facility has launched an Adopt-a-Chick fundraiser to help with expenses

Heavily armed police officers responded to a call on 203rd Street near Fraser Highway. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Police swarm Langley dollar store

Heavily armed officers were seen entering the Dollarama in downtown Langley City

Erik Christian Oun, who worked for the Coquitlam school district, has had his teaching licence suspended for half a year. (Pixabay)
Coquitlam teacher suspended after messaging students online, calling them ‘cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’

Erik Oun’s licence has been suspended for half a year, a decision made by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. moves to bar people with unpaid COVID fines from getting, renewing driver’s licence

Only 14% of people have paid their fines as of May 8

Most Read