Police were in the area of Tims Street and Tims Avenue on Sunday night after a woman was stabbed and airlifted to hospital earlier in the day. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

VIDEO: Woman stabbed in Abbotsford and another one in custody

Victim airlifted Sunday afternoon in serious, but stable, condition

A 36-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital early Sunday evening and a 20-year-old woman is in custody after a stabbing took place in central Abbotsford.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m.in the area of Tims Street and Tims Avenue, not far from city hall and the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

Const. Jody Thomas said the victim was airlifted in serious, but stable, condition. The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not yet known.

Thomas said the major crime unit and the forensic identification section are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225, text abbypd (222973) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

