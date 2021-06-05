A truck was stopped several dozen meters past the impact site, and police covered parts of it to preserve evidence from the rain, a source said. Curtis Kreklau / South Fraser News Services

VIDEO: Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Abbotsford last night

Collision occurred on Clearbrook Road intersection, driver remained on scene

A pedestrian was fatally struck in Abbotsford last night, June 4.

Emergency services responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Clearbrook Avenue and Coal Avenue, arriving just after 10 p.m.

“Sadly, lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the female was confirmed to be deceased,” says a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

They said the driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police. No further information is being released.

A truck was stopped several dozen meters past the impact site, and police covered parts of it to preserve evidence from the rain, a source said.

Abbotsford Police traffic, patrol units, along with RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services were on scene for several hours, blocking off Clearbrook Road in both directions.

Anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage is encouraged to call Abbotsford Police’s non-emergency line: 604-859-5225.

“The APD would like to remind the public to be aware of the road conditions and to drive accordingly, and further remind pedestrians to wear bright or reflecting clothing and use caution when walking on busy highways or roads.”

