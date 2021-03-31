VIDEO: Woman and dog found dead after Maple Ridge house fire

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to a house fire in the 11900 block of Stephens Street on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 around 9 p.m., where they discovered a woman and her dog deceased in the home. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News)
A woman and her dog were found dead by firefighters in a Maple Ridge home on Tuesday night.

Ridge Meadows RCMP assisted the Maple Ridge Fire Department at a residential structure fire in the 11900-block of Stephens Street at 9 p.m.

Crews arrived to find the house had smoke billowing from the residence, said Cst. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Mounties were advised by witnesses on scene that there was possibly a woman and her dog still inside the residence.

READ MORE: Mother and children escape raging townhouse fire in Maple Ridge

“Any time there is a fire related death police will activate an investigation in parallel with the fire department,” Klaussner said. “This is a very sad circumstance and we can’t imagine what the family and friends of this woman must be going through. Our sincere condolences go out to them”

RCMP are working to notify the woman’s next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.

