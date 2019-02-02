Langley resident Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an Orca to mark World Wetlands Day. Black Press Media photo

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

  • Feb. 2, 2019 12:20 p.m.
  • News

To save ourselves, we need to save our wetlands, environmental activist Ted Lightfoot believes.

“Save the wetlands, you save the salmon, you save the beavers, you save the orcas, you save humanity,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot spoke Saturday in Langley at the unveiling of a weatherproof mural of an orca at the Kwantlen First Nation cultural centre for World Wetlands Day.

It took Lightfoot, a former biologist, a week to complete the mural, using different coloured tarpaulins and mother-of-pearl for the eyes.

Lightfoot planned to display the banner at another World Wetlands Day event later in the day.

“The importance of wetlands is paramount,” said Lightfoot.

“The killer whales are all dependant on the salmon.”

World Wetlands Day aims to raise global awareness about the vital role of wetlands by marking the anniversary of the 1971 creation of an worldwide agreement on wetlands in the Iranian city of Ramsar on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

Canada is one of 170 countries that have signed the international convention on wetlands, called the Ramsar Convention, a treaty that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

This year, event organizers focused on wetlands as a natural solution to climate change.

Wetlands buffer coastlines from extreme weather, while coastal wetlands such as salt marshes, mangroves, seagrass beds, and coral reefs act like shock absorbers to reduce the intensity of waves, storm surges, and tsunamis.

Inland wetlands such as flood plains, rivers, lakes and swamps “function like sponges, absorbing and storing excess rainfall and reducing flood surges,” a ramsar.org online message states.

“Wetlands are the most effective carbon sinks on Earth.”

Since 1970, an estimated 35 per cent of the wetlands have been lost, releasing centuries of stored carbon.

“Individuals, communities and governments must work together to protect these amazing ecosystems, which help us prepare for, cope with and bounce back from the impacts of climate change.”

READ MORE: Langley man travels coast-to-coast to honour Canada’s national symbol

Last year, Lightfoot was given an Environmental Hero Award for his work protecting the fish habitat and riparian area for Nathan Creek in North Langley.

Lightfoot formed the West Creek Awareness Group, and has been actively involved with WOLF (Watchers of Langley’s Forests), the Glen Valley Watershed Society, the Langley Field Naturalists and the Langley Environmental Partners Society.

Last year, Lightfoot built a mobile display trailer depicting beaver habitat and the beaver as a keystone species of Canada. At his own expense, he travelled across the country to raise awareness about the beaver, its habitat and importance to the history and natural environment.

Previous story
Port of Vancouver cancels permit for Fraser Surrey Docks
Next story
Andrew Scheer says Conservatives have ‘comprehensive plan to make Canada safer’

Just Posted

Hayley Wickenheiser says women’s hockey has ‘come a long way’ at Surrey event

Olympic gold medallist in Surrey for WickFest tournament

Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says temperatures will dip five to 10 C below average Saturday night into Sunday

Port of Vancouver cancels permit for Fraser Surrey Docks

Permit previously issued to develop direct transfer coal facility

Homicide team investigates deadly shooting in Newton

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward in search for Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect

Daon Gordon Glasgow has long history of violence

‘It just happened’: B.C. woman celebrates her 100th birthday

While sporting a party hat reading ‘eternal youth,’ Elizabeth Viens said there’s no trick to living a long life

VIDEO: Winterhawks down Vancouver Giants

First loss in 11 games for Langley-based team

North Shore Rescue urges caution to outdoor enthusiasts ahead of snowfall

The Vancouver-based SAR team responds to 130 calls of stranded hikers and others each year

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

Man accused of identity theft has lengthy criminal record

Shawn Bradley Gillam shot at a police officer during chase in 2008

New Brunswick village inundated with calls after offering land for a loonie

The town announced in November that it would offer the deal on 16 plots of land

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

$500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

The jackpot of $26.6 million was won in Quebec

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber mill expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

Most Read