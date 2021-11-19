Volunteers flocked to a Greendale property to dry off soggy calves boated in from Sumas. (Victoria Hergott Facebook)

Volunteers flocked to a Greendale property to dry off soggy calves boated in from Sumas. (Victoria Hergott Facebook)

VIDEO: Volunteers dry off soaked calves who stood for hours in Fraser Valley floods

Soggy, shivering calves were in bad shape after standing in chest-deep water for hours

The community of Greendale came together in a big way this week to help baby cows in need.

When flooding started in the Sumas area, farmers scrambled to save their livestock. But with water rising fast, dozens of calves were left shivering in chest deep water for more than a day.

Victoria Hergott put out a call for help Thursday afternoon, and the response was swift. Soon after, the cold and soggy calves were on a boat heading to her dry property on the Chilliwack side of the Vedder Canal dike.

“They are now in a dry pen, fed, blanketed, vet checked and treated,” Hergott wrote. “I am so thankful we have extra indoor space to house them. If any volunteers want to come with extension cords and warm hair blow driers to dry off calves or have extra blankets large enough to be wrapped around a 200-300lb animal please come.”

RELATED: Maple Ridge woman coordinates efforts to bring essentials to flood-ravaged Abbotsford and Hope

RELATED: Stranded Chilliwack hockey team finds refuge at Camp Squeah in Hope

And they did. Volunteers flocked to the property, far more than Hergott ever expected.

Overwhelmed by the response, by Thursday night, she was able to make a happy follow-up post on Facebook.

“They rubbed each and every one of the evacuated calves down, this helped stimulate them to eat and drink again,” Hergott wrote. “It was amazing to watch everyone come together. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I know the owners of these calves are very grateful for your efforts! All the babies are resting after a very scary and exhausting few days for them.

“Once they got over the initial shock of people grabbing, rubbing, blow drying them they seemed to relax and actually enjoy it. Several of the calves were not tied up, just standing there taking in all the love.”

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

AgricultureB.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking Newschilliwack

Previous story
Maple Ridge woman coordinates efforts to bring essentials to flood-ravaged Abbotsford and Hope
Next story
How to help: A list of Surrey businesses collecting donations for B.C. flood victims

Just Posted

Some Surrey RCMP officers could end up in northern B.C., as the city transitions to the new Surrey Police Service. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surrey RCMP officers could fill northern B.C. vacancies

Arlan Benn charges his Tesla at Cloverdale’s new 100-kilowatt fast charging EV station. B.C. Hydro recently installed the new “pump” as part of its Electrification Plan. The initiative will see 325 fast-charging stations built at 145 locations across B.C. by 2025. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
BC Hydro installs fast EV charging unit in Cloverdale

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir returns to Surrey Arts Centre with its popular Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 7. (Submitted photo)
Welsh Men’s Choir sings ‘heartfelt carols’ at Surrey theatre after two-year concert hiatus