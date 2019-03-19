VIDEO: Vancouver police release video of 2018 assault in hopes of finding suspects

The attack happened at about 2 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2018, outside Pierre’s Champagne Lounge in Yaletown

Vancouver police have released new footage of an assault a year ago, leaving one of two victims with life-altering injuries.

Staff at Pierre’s Champagne Lounge in the Yaletown neighbourhood called 911 at about 2 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2018, to report a man losing consciousness after a fight.

The suspects had already fled by the time police arrived. They did find a second victim, who was not badly hurt. The unconscious man, a 28-year-old from Burnaby, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

The footage, released Tuesday, shows a group of men outside the lounge. Suddenly, a man is seen hitting someone in the face multiple times before walking away. The victim is left lying on the ground.

“This is a serious, disturbing assault. The victim continues to deal with the effects of his life-changing injuries,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a news release.

“Detectives have been working behind the scenes to identify the suspects, but we now need the public’s help. We want to talk to all of the people involved and get their version of what took place that night.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader
Next story
Surrey Board of Trade wants ‘interface’ with expert housing panel

Just Posted

Surrey Board of Trade wants ‘interface’ with expert housing panel

Panel to examine trends in renting and owning toward improving access to affordable housing

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum sets date for 2019 State of the City Address

The event is set for May 7 but a location hasn’t been announced

B.C. poverty reduction strategy unveiled in Surrey

The plan is designed to lift 140,000 people — 50,000 children among them — out of poverty

Surrey seniors the focus of Active Aging Resource Fair on Saturday

Third annual event brings workshops, entertainment and more to Guildford Recreation Centre

CBSA warns of delays at South Surrey border

Infrastructure upgrading means lane closures likely, especially March 20-22

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

Hackers seek holes in B.C. Hydro power grid, auditor says

System meets standards, but local outages still a concern

B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

Kyle Antonio Dias, 19, to face second-degree murder charge in Toronto

VIDEO: Vancouver police release video of 2018 assault in hopes of finding suspects

The attack happened at about 2 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2018, outside Pierre’s Champagne Lounge in Yaletown

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious: police

Ben Tyner was reported missing when his riderless horse was discovered on a logging road

Most Read