VIDEO: Vancouver police looking for hooded suspect who vandalized patrol car

The cruiser was parked on Dunley Street between East Hastings and Cordova Street on Sept. 30

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect who vandalized a patrol car parked on Dunley Street between East Hastings and Cordova Street on Sept. 30, 2019. (VPD screenshot)

A vandal chose a pretty risky target to damage earlier this week: a Vancouver police patrol car.

According to police, the incident happened just after midnight on Sept. 30 while the car was parked on Dunley Street between East Hastings and Cordova Street.

In surveillance footage posted by Vancouver police on Twitter Thursday, a person dressed in all black with a hood covering their face appears to approach the car before crouching down near one of the front tires.

Police have not detailed what kind of damage was done to the vehicle and Black Press Media has reached out for further information, but it looks as if the vandal slashes the tire which quickly deflates.

Police say the suspect was last seen running towards Oppenheimer Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department.

Vancouver Police are looking for witnesses after a patrol car was vandalized on Dunlevy Avenue shortly after midnight on September 30. Suspect was last seen running towards Oppenheimer Park. Anyone with information should call the police at 604-717-3321. #VPD pic.twitter.com/UUxAZZ5wBB — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 3, 2019

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.