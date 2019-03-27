Police tape off area where a 64-year-old Burnaby man was assaulted on March 23, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Vancouver police call for witnesses in life-threatening attack on man

The two men are said to have known each other

A man was allegedly attacked while walking in East Vancouver on Saturday and now police are looking for witnesses.

A 64-year-old Burnaby man was walking along Euclid Avenue near Tyne Street about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when he, was what the Vancouver Police Department are calling, viciously attacked by another man.

The suspect ran off leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries. A man was later arrested but released as officers continue to investigate.

Two witnesses came to the victim’s aid and he was taken to hospital. Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

“This assault occurred in a busy neighbourhood where we would typically see many people walking and driving in the area,” said Cst. Jason Doucette. “Anyone in the area around the time of the assault, especially with dash-cam footage, may unknowingly have information that is important to our investigation and we’d like to hear from them.”

READ MORE: Three dead in South Surrey crash: IHIT investigating

The VPD is looking for dash-cam footage from the area of Tyne Street and Aberdeen Street, and Crowley Drive and Euclid Avenue around the time of the accident.

Officers have determined the two men were known to each other and there is no risk to the public.


