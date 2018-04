Fire reported just after 4 a.m. in house near Abbotsford Senior Secondary School

Fire destroyed a vacant home in central Abbotsford early this morning.

Crews were called to the 2400 block of Crescent Way, just east of Abbotsford Senior Secondary School, just after 4 a.m.

They found a house fully involved in fire.

After knocking down the flames, crews entered and found no one inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.