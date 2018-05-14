VIDEO: Two early morning fires keep Surrey fire crews busy

The pair of fires started shortly after midnight

The scene of the first Monday morning fire, that happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 12800-block of King George Boulevard. (Photos and video by Shane Mackichan)

Surrey firefighters battled two structures fires at the same time early Monday morning.

The first fire happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 12800-block of King George Boulevard and appeared to involve a vacant commercial building.

(First two minutes of video show the King George Boulevard fire. Last minute of video shows the second fire.)

The second fire came in approximately 30 minutes later near 108th Avenue and City Parkway, at the rear of a strip mall.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said all of Surrey’s fire halls in the north end of the city were involved in battling the two fires.

Surrey RCMP also attended both incidents.

More to come.