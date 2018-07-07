House fire in Willoughby Friday night. Curtis Kreklau photo

VIDEO: Two alarm house fire in Langley

Blaze happened late Friday night during thunderstorm

  • Jul. 7, 2018 1:50 a.m.
  • News

Just after 10 p.m. Friday night, Township of Langley fire crews were called to a report of a structure fire in the 20500 block of 70 Avenue in the Willoughby neighbourhood.

While en route, crews observed a large column of smoke and glow in the sky and upgraded to a second alarm.

They arrived to find a large 2 story chalet-style home on a forested property fully involved in fire.

The home was adjacent to an area currently being subdivided and appeared to be vacant.

Flying embers rained down on the areas downwind as firefighters worked to control the blaze.

The fire broke out out while a thunderstorm with lightning was moving through the area although the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Files from Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services

