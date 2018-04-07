VIDEO: Trudeau calls for greater transparency from political parties

Prime Minister claimed that Liberals “raised the bar” when it comes to openness and transparency

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for greater transparency from opposition parties when it comes to fundraising.

Following a tour through the oil sands in Fort McMurray Friday, Trudeau first commented on another hot topic issue in the country: the latest probe into misuse of Facebook data by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

READ MORE: Victoria firm tied to Facebook scandal got $100K from feds in 2017

WATCH: Hundreds protest pipeline outside Trudeau’s Vancouver hotel

Facebook said this week that as many as 87 million users could have had their personal information compromised, including an estimated 600,000 across Canada.

“This is a new area in our society that we have to be very vigilant about, because people’s lives can be altered or damaged if the wrong information gets out,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau claimed that the Liberal party has “raised the bar” when it comes to openness and transparency, with the media invited to every fundraising event, including a dinner hosted Thursday night in Vancouver.

He then said opposition parties should also be more transparent with fundraising efforts.

The prime minister said it’s important to improve public confidence in the political system.

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward

Just Posted

Rental stock a focus of affordable housing strategy coming for Surrey council approval

Surrey City Council to consider new policy next Monday

Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

Lower Mainland PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

Surrey RCMP arrest ‘top 10 most wanted’ auto crime suspect

Surrey resident Alexander Eaton, 25, faces six charges after April 3 arrest in Coquitlam

Ride Into History charity needs volunteers

The Fraser Valley event is hoping to find some volunteers now for vital prep work.

Hadwin in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Abbotsford-raised PGA pro among the leaders at famed Augusta National

UPDATED: Smoke alarm helps save day for three Surrey fire victims

The fire was reported at 7:15 a.m. Friday, at 10823 140th St.

VIDEO: Trudeau calls for greater transparency from political parties

Prime Minister claimed that Liberals “raised the bar” when it comes to openness and transparency

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward

Some taking their complaints to police, getting treatment, reuniting with family after sharing story

Liberals look to strike the right note in changes to Canada Music Fund

$24-million Canada Music Fund hasn’t seen a boost in funding for a decade

VIDEO: Police choppers, dog unit help hunt down suspect in Langley City

Mounties track down fleeing man in downtown residential neighbourhoods.

VIDEO: RCMP vehicle involved in crash in Langley City

At least two sent to hospital following Friday night collision

14 dead after semi collides with Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus: RCMP

Fourteen others taken to hospital after tragic accident in Saskatchewan

B.C. man turns nerdy hobby into a million dollar startup

Aaron Davidson left behind a six figure corporate job to find meaning in the mountains of Revelstoke

Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Officials in Canada braced for another spike in illegal border crossings

Most Read