Dash camera footage sent to the DPD’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit shows an eastbound container truck on the two-lane Deltaport Way overpass crossing the double yellow line as the driver attempts to pass another eastbound semi, nearly resulting in a head-on collision. (Delta Police Department video screen shot)

VIDEO: Truck driver fined after near-collision on Delta highway

Driver issued two tickets resulting in almost $500 in fines and nine points on their insurance

Harrowing video released by Delta police this week shows the moment a driver on Deltaport Way narrowly avoided a head-on crash with a semi.

The dash camera footage, which was sent to the DPD’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit on Oct. 19, shows an eastbound container truck on the two-lane Deltaport overpass crossing the double yellow line as the driver attempts to pass another eastbound semi.

As it comes into view, the passing vehicle swings back behind the first truck just in time, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

In a post on the DPD’s Facebook page Nov. 9, police said they were able to locate and speak with the driver, who admitted to the incident.

The driver was issued two violation tickets, one for driving without due care and the other for crossing a double solid line, resulting in close to $500 in fines and nine points on their insurance.

“We take road safety very seriously in Delta,” the department said on social media. “If you witness unsafe driving behaviour, please report it by calling the non-emergency number at 604-946-4411 or online at deltapolice.ca/report.”

A truck driver was issued two violation tickets, one for driving without due care and the other for crossing a double solid line, resulting in close to $500 in fines and nine points on their insurance after nearly causing a head-on collision while passing another semi on Deltaport Way. (Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)

