Eye witness video posted to social media shows a funnel cloud forming near Vancouver’s North Shore. (@lil.IVN/Twitter)

Eye witness video posted to social media shows a funnel cloud forming near Vancouver’s North Shore. (@lil.IVN/Twitter)

VIDEO: Tornado warning issued for Vancouver’s North Shore

Environment Canada said the situation is “dangerous and potentially life-threatening”

Environment Canada has issued a warning for a possible tornado in Vancouver’s North Shore and Howe Sound.

The warning comes after video posted on social media shows a funnel-shaped cloud along Vancouver’s coastline.

The national weather agency called the situation “dangerous and potentially life-threatening” in a bulletin posted Saturday afternoon. “Conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds and possibly brief, weak tornadoes.”

Environment Canada said the tornado is weakening, but warned nearby residents to be vigilant for changes in storm behaviour.

Residents should be prepared for severe weather. Environment Canada said in the event of a tornado, people should take cover indoors on the lowest floor away from windows.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Tornado

Previous story
Miller ‘dumbfounded’ appeal of Catholic Church’s residential school payments dropped

Just Posted

A small group of anti-vaxxers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Incredibly disheartening’: Football league president responds to anti-vaxxers at Chilliwack game

Praneet Singh Arora, a Grade 12 student at Tamanawis Secondary, is one of the recipients of this year’s Vimy Pilgrimage Award. (Submitted photo: Vimy Foundation)
Surrey student wins Vimy Pilgrimage Award, heading to Ottawa for Remembrance Day

Construction is well underway at Surrey’s Legion Veterans Village in the city centre. (Submitted photo)
‘Remarkable’ progress on Surrey’s $312M Legion Veterans Village

File photo
Surrey RCMP field hundreds of calls about fireworks on Diwali