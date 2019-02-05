Ladner’s new Tim Hortons opened its doors on Feb. 1, 2019. (James Smith photo)

VIDEO: Tim Hortons opens its doors in East Ladner

The Delta doughnut shop, teased to residents since 2014, welcomed its first customers on Feb. 1

By Cameron Thomson for the North Delta Reporter

Tim Hortons has finally opened its doors in East Ladner.

Teased to Ladner residents since 2014, the long-anticipated franchise — located next to the Co-op gas station on Ladner Trunk Road at 64th Street — served its first customers on Friday, Feb. 1.

In 2017, Delta council rejected the restaurant’s development application due to the proximity of a drive-thru to nearby homes. They later changed their mind and gave the location their blessing in April, 2018.

Peter Kanaris was the first customer to walk through the restaurant’s doors Friday morning, and has the distinction of buying the first dozen donuts sold at the new location. Kanaris said he plans to be a regular customer as he’s a big fan of its pastries.

“Donuts, mostly donuts. Sometimes I get the coffee, but I like the donuts,” Kanaris said.

Employee Monique Ryvers, who has been working for the company for 17 years, said it’s been a long time coming for the new Tims to open up in Ladner.

“We’re really excited that it has finally come to play,” Ryvers said.

Friday’s opening coincided with the news that Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce had died at the age of 88.

Joyce, a former police officer, invested in the first Tim Hortons doughnut shop in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario and then grew the business into one of the most successful food service chains in the world.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88


editor@northdeltareporter.com
