Investigators were on the scene of a stabbing on Riverside Road in Abbotsford on Sunday night. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

VIDEO: Three women, one man in custody after stabbing in Abbotsford

Man in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Sunday night incident

Four suspects are in custody after a stabbing on Riverside Road on Sunday night.

Abbotsford emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of the road at 7:07 p.m., when witnesses located a man lying on the road.

Responding officers saw the man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, and the man was transported to the hospital.

The victim, an Abbotsford man in his 50s, remains in hospital recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects (three women and one man), who are known to the victim, have been identified and taken into custody. Abbotsford Police stated that the file is in its preliminary stages of investigation; however, there is no risk to the public.

RELATED: Man stabbed in Abbotsford during altercation in restaurant parking lot

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald

Previous story
Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

Just Posted

Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in Surrey

Incident took place on 7100-block of Scott Road

White Rock councillor on ‘doggy debris disposal duty’

City received 31 complaints about pilot project in first 15 days

City of Delta wins two municipal excellence awards

NAIOP named Delta ‘Most Fiscally Responsible’ and ‘Most Improved – Fees’ in the region

Initiative launched to curb dwindling Ocean Park association memberships

Market totes now included as part of membership

Loblaws calling on Surrey residents to donate to food drive

Stores collecting food donations until Dec. 24

VIDEO: Fire destroys popular chalet at Big White Ski Resort

Commenters on social media remembered ‘The Pharamacy’ as both loved and hated

VIDEO: Three women, one man in custody after stabbing in Abbotsford

Man in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Sunday night incident

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Court to hear B.C. First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Groups set to argue at Federal Court of Appeal that feds failed to consult adequately

Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights top Canucks 6-3

Vegas goalie Fleury gets win No. 452

B.C. VIEWS: Hunger does not end with the season

Despite innovations in food distribution, the need is still there in B.C. communities

VIDEO: Giants edged out by Everett

Another case where Vancouver outshot an opponent, but couldn’t get past the other goalie

Most Read