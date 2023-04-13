Brenda the pig was found and rescued alongside Lougheed Highway on April 12. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Special to The News)

Brenda the pig was found and rescued alongside Lougheed Highway on April 12. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Special to The News)

VIDEO: This little piggy didn’t stay home

A one-year-old pig was found and rescued alongside a B.C. highway

One Maple Ridge piggy went on an adventure last night, but they weren’t headed to the market.

Instead, Irene Francis’ one-year-old pig Brenda was escaping a bear intruder that had broken into her pen, leaving a sizeable hole in the fencing.

Sometime Wednesday evening, a couple driving on Lougheed Highway near 240th Street noticed Brenda near the road and stopped to help her, according to Dr. Adrian Walton of the Dewdney Animal Hospital.

The couple leashed up Brenda and waited for the BC SPCA Maple Ridge and Dr. Walton to arrive to help deal with the runaway pig.

Walton confirmed that Brenda was completely fine when she was spotted beside the road and rescued.

“Pigs are hearty animals,” he said. “They’re made for this type of environment.”

After being sedated, the pig was loaded into the vehicle and brought back to the Dewdney Animal Hospital, where she remained until Francis was able to come to pick her up the next morning.

“It was fun watching them try to load her up,” laughed Walton, saying that Brenda currently weighs about 250 lbs but could grow to be upwards of 500 lbs by the time she fully matures.

Walton applauded the heart of the couple that initially stopped to help Brenda and the work of the BC SPCA and Ridge Meadows RCMP to help deal with the unusual situation.

“All I did was sedate her, it was really a whole team effort,” he said.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsMaple RidgeVeterinarians

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Expecting the unexpected’: Experts say it’s hard to determine how 2023 weather will compare to other years
Next story
Elgin, Crescent Park a hot spot for vandalism, arson in recent months: Surrey RCMP

Just Posted

A GoFundMe has been set up for a local teacher in need of a series of surgeries. (Image via GoFundMe)
GoFundMe started for Tweedsmuir teacher

(Ethan Bespflug/ Facebook)
Police hunt for Ethan Bespflug’s killer after Surrey teen fatally stabbed on bus

TEASER
‘Addams Family’ musical, 40-year celebration for Surrey theatre company this spring/summer

A recent presentation to Surrey council by Peace Arch Hospital Foundation board chair Grant Turnbull and executive director Stephanie Beck updated progress on accomplishments at the hospital – but also highlighted needs and challenges. (File photo)
ICU expansion ‘urgent’ – Peace Arch Hospital Foundation chair