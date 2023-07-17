VIDEO: SUV flees police, causes crash in Langley

An SUV fleeing police crashed into a small sedan Saturday afternoon, July 15, in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood, sending one person to hospital.
Cpl. James Grandy said when a Langley RCMP officer tried to pull over a black Nissan Xterra around 2:30 p.m., the vehicle took off at a “high rate of speed.”
“The officer did not pursue the vehicle,” Grandy told the Langley Advance Times.
A short while later, RCMP were called to a crash, involving the same Xterra, and a four-door sedan, at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 202B Street, causing extensive front-end damage to both vehicles.
A passenger in the sedan was transported to hospital with what were described as non life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested the driver of the Xterra, a 45-year-old man from Delta.
Several charges are being recommended, Grandy said.
More photos from the scene can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.
READ ALSO: Six additional RCMP officers get preliminary approval by Langley City Council
READ ALSO: READ ALSO: Township votes to split with shared RCMP detachment with City
Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.