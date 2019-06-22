VIDEO: Suspects allegedly steal Surrey RCMP vehicle during traffic stop

Surrey RCMP say two suspects allegedly stole a police vehicle during a traffic stop in 13600-block of 100th Avenue on Friday night (June 21). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say two suspects allegedly stole a police vehicle during a traffic stop in Whalley Friday night (June 21).

Officers were attempting a traffic stop of an “erratic” driver in the 13600-block of 100th Avenue just before midnight, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (June 22).

The vehicle, police said, “evaded police efforts to stop it,” and drove into an underground parkade of a nearby building. Surrey RCMP said the vehicle was “contained” in the parkade.

Police said the two occupants of the vehicle were “initially co-operative with police direction,” the two suspects later fled on foot.

The officer chased after the driver, Surrey RCMP said, but the passenger of the suspect vehicle was able to get into the police vehicle and drive away, “crashing through a secure gate before departing the area.”

Surrey RCMP said it has found and recovered the police vehicle, which was abandoned several hundred yards away in the 9800-block of Whalley Boulevard.

One person “believed to be involved” in the incident was arrested “a short distance from the scene” and is being held in custody on an outstanding arrest warrant, police said.

The second suspect remains outstanding at this time.

Surrey RCMP said that since the incident is still under investigation, “no additional information will be released at this time.”

Anyone with information or video footage of this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



