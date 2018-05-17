Surrey firefighters battle a house fire in Whalley on May 17. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

UPDATE: No injuries reported after ‘considerable’ fire damage to Surrey home

Fire happened around 10:45 a.m. near 108th Avenue and 130th Street

Surrey Fire Service says no one was hurt after a Whalley house fire this morning.

The two-alarm blaze started around 10:45 a.m. near 108th Avenue and 130th Street.

“Crews arrived to fire showing from the front of the home,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Keon told the Now-Leader said there was “considerable” damage to the home but that it didn’t spread to neighbouring buildings.

Keon said the cause of the blaze is not yet known, but that fire investigators have been called in.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
