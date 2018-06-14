Flooding in north Surrey after a storm Wednesday afternoon, in the the 8500-block of 132nd Street, and from the 12300-block to 12600-block of 92nd Avenue. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

VIDEO: Storm causes flooding in north Surrey

Some areas of the city weren’t hit by the Wednesday afternoon thunderstorm

A storm over north Surrey Wednesday afternoon caused flooding in various parts of the city.

In addition to heavy rain, there was thunder and lightning reported.

The storm washed out some roads, and reportedly led to flooding in a number of garages and basements.

