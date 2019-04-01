VIDEO: Something’s fishy about Surrey RCMP’s new ‘aquatic member Gill’

‘Finned Integrated Shoal Team’ a Canadian first, department announces on April 1

Screen shot of Surrey RCMP video posted to Twitter.com.

Surrey RCMP launched a new policing initiative “on a whole new scale” Monday.

On social media, the police department posted video introducing its “new aquatic member, Gill, part of #FISHT” – the Finned Integrated Shoal Team.

In a program hailed as a Canadian first, the “new underwater support unit” aims to provide “emotional assistance and limited investigational support to Surrey RCMP officers.”

An exciting addition to our team! Policing support that’s on a whole new ‘scale’. Learn about our new aquatic member Gill, part of #FISHT. pic.twitter.com/XgXz7GRBC4 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) April 1, 2019

Of course, the program was launched on April 1, which is April Fool’s Day.

The joke was not lost on those who posted to Twitter.

Something smells fishy about this new team member… 🤨🐡🐠🐟 — BC Crime Prevention (@crimeprevention) April 1, 2019

Whoever does your twitter deserves a raise 😂😭 — ηιcσℓε sαηgнα (@n_patara) April 1, 2019