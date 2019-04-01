Screen shot of Surrey RCMP video posted to Twitter.com.

VIDEO: Something’s fishy about Surrey RCMP’s new ‘aquatic member Gill’

‘Finned Integrated Shoal Team’ a Canadian first, department announces on April 1

Surrey RCMP launched a new policing initiative “on a whole new scale” Monday.

On social media, the police department posted video introducing its “new aquatic member, Gill, part of #FISHT” – the Finned Integrated Shoal Team.

In a program hailed as a Canadian first, the “new underwater support unit” aims to provide “emotional assistance and limited investigational support to Surrey RCMP officers.”

Of course, the program was launched on April 1, which is April Fool’s Day.

The joke was not lost on those who posted to Twitter.

