VIDEO: Smoke fills a Home Depot store in North Surrey after fire in hardware section

Smoke filled a Home Depot store in North Surrey on Monday afternoon (Aug. 22).

Just before 2 p.m., fire crews were called to the store located near Pattullo Bridge, in the 12700-block of 110 Avenue.

The fire was located in the hardware department of the store, according to a freelancer on scene.

When crews arrived, the store was full of smoke and fire could be seen on some shelves.

It appears all employees and customers made it out safely, the freelancer noted.

No word yet on a cause of the fire, which involved close to 30 firefighters in response.


