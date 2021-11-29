VIDEO: Slide debris closes South Surrey tracks again

BNSF crews move along the waterfront tracks in South Surrey, to tackle debris left across the tracks by the recent heavy rains. (Don Pitcairn YouTube video screenshot)

BNSF crews were working to clear debris along the tracks west of White Rock on the weekend, after heavy rains caused slippage in the slopes above the railway.

South Surrey resident Don Pitcairn shared footage of the effort on YouTube on Sunday (Nov. 28), saying it “goes to show you the effect that we’re having with slides, even down here on the coast.”

“Today, there was 3.5” of rain down in South Surrey/White Rock and it was enough to bring the slope down on obviously multiple occasions,” Pitcairn says, in commentary included with the video.

According to Pitcairn’s post, trains were not running “most of the day,” and he expressed hope that such movement would remain on hold for the time being.

“Hopefully, the BNSF will keep the trains out of here until the slope drains and has time to stabilize before the next big storm.”

BNSF officials did not immediately respond to a request for an update on the track condition.

It was not the first time this month that slides have stalled train movement.

READ MORE: Trees, debris stall trains along South Surrey waterfront

On Nov. 16, crews were tasked to clear the line after the region’s first “atmospheric river” event wreaked havoc in communities across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and beyond.

READ MORE: Atmospheric river bringing rain and snow to southern B.C.

READ MORE: Environment Canada: 3rd atmospheric river to hit Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver tomorrow

Rainfall this past weekend caused further chaos, and more is expected, as Environment Canada has said a third system is to bring another 50 to 100 millimetres of rain starting Tuesday (Nov. 30).

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BC FloodSevere weatherSurrey