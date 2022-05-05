Video shows man punching and kneeing teen girl in head on Surrey bus

Metro Vancouver Transit Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly attacked a teen on a bus in Surrey on April 1, 2022. (Photo: Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

Suspect last seen leaving bus near intersection of 152 Street and 84 Avenue

Metro Vancouver Transit Police is asking for the help to identify a suspect seen in surveillance video repeatedly hitting a young girl on a bus in Surrey.

On April 1, just before 2 p.m., the 17-year-old victim boarded the 335 bus headed to Newton Exchange where she sat in the back of the bus, according to a release from Const. Amanda Steed Thursday (May 5).

Police say at “an unknown point in the journey,” a man boarded the same bus and “began acting erratically while heading to the back of the bus, where he sat near the teen.”

“The suspect continued to act more and more agitated, eventually standing up and blocking the teen into her seat,” the release notes. “Then, without any provocation, he allegedly punched her in the head several times, causing her glasses to fly off her face.

“Despite the teen’s attempts to defend herself, when she bent over to pick up her glasses the suspect allegedly used his knee to strike her in the head.”

Transit police say the suspect was last seen leaving the bus near the intersection of 152 Street and 84 Avenue, while the victim was letting the bus driver know what happened.

The victim, according to police, didn’t have an “serious physical injuries during the alleged assault” and she reported it to police when she got home.

The suspect is described as South Asian, 30-40 years old, bald, with a medium build and about five-foot-eight, Metro Vancouver Transit Police say. He was seen wearing a long, black winter jacket, light blue jeans and black runners with Velcro.

Steed said transit police’s detectives have “exhausted all investigative avenues available to them and are now appealing to the public for help, so that an arrest can be made.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact transit police by phone at 604-515-8300 or by text at 87-77-77.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

