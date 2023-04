It took firefighters close to 90 minutes to fully extinguish the fire

Several vehicles burned in a Surrey carport early Sunday (April 30).

Fire crews were called to the 13700-block of 72A Avenue in Newton at around 12:40 a.m., at a mixed-use building of apartments and commercial tenants.

Several vehicles were on fire at the rear of the building, according to a freelance photographer on the scene.

Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading to the structure, and it took close to 90 minutes to fully extinguish the fire.