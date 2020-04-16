A serious two-vehicle crash in South Surrey sent at least one person to hospital Thursday evening. The collision happened on Highway 99 just south of King George Boulevard. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

VIDEO: Serious two-vehicle crash closes Highway 99 southbound in South Surrey

At least one person taken to hospital after pickup truck collides with sedan

Emergency crews responded to a serious MVA southbound on Highway 99 south of King George Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

According to a witness at the scene, a large pickup truck appeared to have rear-ended a sedan that was possibly broken down at the side of the road.

Both vehicles collided with the centre median cable barrier preventing them from going into oncoming traffic.

At least one person was transported from the scene, possibly by air ambulance. The southbound lanes of Highway 99 remain closed while RCMP investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A serious two-vehicle crash in South Surrey sent at least one person to hospital Thursday evening. The collision happened on Highway 99 just south of King George Boulevard. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

A serious two-vehicle crash in South Surrey sent at least one person to hospital Thursday evening. The collision happened on Highway 99 just south of King George Boulevard. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

A serious two-vehicle crash in South Surrey sent at least one person to hospital Thursday evening. The collision happened on Highway 99 just south of King George Boulevard. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

A serious two-vehicle crash in South Surrey sent at least one person to hospital Thursday evening. The collision happened on Highway 99 just south of King George Boulevard. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Previous story
B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Just Posted

VIDEO: Serious two-vehicle crash closes Highway 99 southbound in South Surrey

At least one person taken to hospital after pickup truck collides with sedan

Denning group of health clinics in Surrey want residents to know – we’re open

Staff at clinics say they’re worried people aren’t getting care due to fear or misconceptions

Delta mayor asks B.C. government to support local media

“Without local media our democratic institutions will be severely weakened,” Harvie says in letter to Horgan

Surrey 6/49 ticket holder wins $16 million

Ticket in April 15 draw the only one in Canada to match all six numbers for jackpot

Surrey business printing thank-you banners for health-care workers

Speedo Copy & Print donating partial proceeds to Surrey Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 fund

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Maple Ridge hospital, Cranbrook care home have outbreaks

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Premier John Horgan said it depends on how COVID-19 progresses in the coming weeks

VIDEO: Trio of Chilliwack boys ready to shave dad’s head for charity

The Sgouraditis family has found a creative way to help local organization that feeds students

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email

Most Read