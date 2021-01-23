VIDEO: Security cameras capture ‘just one more assault’ near B.C. high school

A video posted to social media by Chilliwack resident Rob Iezzi shows a teenager getting kicked in the face after being approached by three suspects on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (YouTube/Rob i)

A video partially titled “just one more assault” that shows footage of three people assaulting a boy near Chilliwack secondary school was released by a Chilliwack resident on social media on Jan. 22.

In the video ‘Just One More Assault On School Grounds In Chilliwack BC’ posted by Rob Iezzi, a teenaged boy is seen getting kicked in the face after being approached by three suspects.

Before being kicked, the victim puts his hands in the air and backs away from the three. He then gets down on his knees as one of the suspects tells the victim to kiss his foot. As the boy does so, the suspect kicks him in the face.

WARNING: Video contains explicit language.

The incident happened on Reece Avenue near Williams Street, just west of Chilliwack secondary around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22. Iezzi, who has multiple security cameras surrounding his property at that corner, shared the video on social media that day.

This is the third high-school related assault his cameras have captured since the beginning of 2021, he said Saturday.

He shared this most recent video because he believes two of the three suspects were adults and “the one looked like he had a weapon,” Iezzi said.

Iezzi has contacted RCMP and is now waiting for them to pick up the video.

