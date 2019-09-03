VIDEO: Rollover accident on River Road in Delta

Emergency crews were called to River Road at Huston Road just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3

Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash on River Road in Tilbury.

Just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Sept. 3), Delta police and firefighters were called to a motor vehicle accident on River Road at Huston Road.

Pictures from the scene appear to show a minivan on its roof in a ditch on the south side of River Road next to a damaged railway signal.

@deltapolice traffic unit still assessing the river road situation but detours now in place. Looks like this railway signal has seen better days. pic.twitter.com/URWhqHU4XM — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) September 3, 2019

According to a freelancer on the scene, one person was rescued from the crash and transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, confirmed the driver was the sole occupant of the minivan and sustained only minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

River Road was closed in both directions for nearly two hours but was reopened just before 11 a.m. Drivers are advised to use caution as railway crews repair the damaged signal.

.@deltapolice river road at Huston reopened @CityofDeltaBC Use caution due to railway repair crews in the area. pic.twitter.com/4MCRHkx2GL — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) September 3, 2019

More to come…

(Curtis Kreklau video)



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter