Somehow, this road construction vehicle ended up wedged under the inspection roof at the Canada Border Services Agency building in Aldergrove. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Road building equipment crashes into Canada Customs building at border crossing

Roof buckled and support pillar was bent in crash

Somehow, a piece of road building equipment ended up wedged beneath the roof that covers the outdoor inspection area of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) building at the Aldergrove crossing.

A fence was erected around the scene of the collision, which buckled the roof and bent a support pillar.

No serious injuries were reported.

While the cause has not been disclosed, it appeared the vehicle rolled downhill, gouging a path through a concrete curb and the paved parking lot of the customs building en route to its final resting place, inside the sheltered area where arriving vehicles are sent when searches are ordered.

It also hit a CBSA x-ray truck.

That was about two weeks ago, but the vehicle has not been moved from its position since.

Work has been underway on widening the road that leads to the crossing from the Canadian side from two lanes to five.

Both the federal and provincial governments have have committed $25.5 million to widen highway 13 southbound to accommodate future separate Nexus and commercial vehicle lanes and widening it northbound to accommodate a truck climbing lane.

In the summer months, approximately 6,000 vehicles use the route every day.

A $17.7 million upgrade and expansion of the Canadian customs buildings was completed in 2015.

READ MORE: Border expansion underway in Aldergrove

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the CBSA, RCMP and Langley fire department, as well as the contractor working on the road widening.

More to come.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Just Posted

VIDEO: Venue switch a hit for 20th annual Surrey Pride

Event included drag performances and cultural, literary expo

Nighttime drop-in location needed for Surrey’s vulnerable women, girls: working group

Recent forum included women with ‘lived experience’ in the sex trade

VIDEO: Dancers battle it out at Surrey’s first Street Dance Showcase

The city’s ‘grassroots dance community’ was welcome to showcase their skills at Civic Plaza

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with August 2017 torched- SUV murder

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 55-year-old man

Blair Patelli last seen in Langley on June 26

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Cyclist dead after collision with car in Burnaby

RCMP are still investigating

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

Most Read