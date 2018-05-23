VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Ever wonder how “cat’s eyes” are installed on local streets?
It’s pretty dangerous work, apparently, as cars streamed by one worker tasked with the job Wednesday in Surrey.
At around 1 p.m., a three-person crew installed the light-reflecting road markers on painted lines along 152nd Street, headed south.
Two of the workers drove pickup trucks while another, walking, pushed a cart and placed the “cat’s eyes” at the front end of every second line, by hand and foot, using an adhesive.
Impressed by the quick pace of work, the Now-Leader caught it on video.
A minute later, the man was asked if he does the work all day long.
“Until the roads are done,” he replied with a shrug.
A cat’s eye is “a retroreflective safety device used in road marking and was the first of a range of raised pavement markers,” according to Wikipedia.
“The cat’s eye design originated in the UK in 1934 and is today used all over the world.”