Crew member installs “cat’s eye” markers on 152nd Street in Surrey on Wednesday. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

Ever wonder how “cat’s eyes” are installed on local streets?

It’s pretty dangerous work, apparently, as cars streamed by one worker tasked with the job Wednesday in Surrey.

At around 1 p.m., a three-person crew installed the light-reflecting road markers on painted lines along 152nd Street, headed south.

Two of the workers drove pickup trucks while another, walking, pushed a cart and placed the “cat’s eyes” at the front end of every second line, by hand and foot, using an adhesive.

Impressed by the quick pace of work, the Now-Leader caught it on video.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

A minute later, the man was asked if he does the work all day long.

“Until the roads are done,” he replied with a shrug.

A cat’s eye is “a retroreflective safety device used in road marking and was the first of a range of raised pavement markers,” according to Wikipedia.

“The cat’s eye design originated in the UK in 1934 and is today used all over the world.”

Previous story
Delta to expect high flows, little flooding in coming weeks
Next story
BC Seafood Festival competition line-up announced for Island event

Just Posted

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

Delta to expect high flows, little flooding in coming weeks

The emergency operations centre will remain open, however no flooding is expected in Delta

Abbotsford man faces charges in Delta hit and run

Five men were injured in the June 2017 incident in Ladner

Surrey, Delta residents arrested after $100,000 of stolen liquor found

Arrests follow an internal investigation by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch

The long table’s set for fourth annual community dinner in Surrey

Cuban flank steak the main course at Surrey Civic Plaza in June

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

B.C. dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

The Infants Act currently states children under 19 years old may consent to medical treatment on own

Singh sides with B.C. in hornet’s nest of pipeline politics for the NDP

Singh had called for a more thorough environmental review process on the proposal

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Man airlifted to hospital following mushroom farm stabbing

Abbotsford Police speaking with two men from the scene

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Most Read