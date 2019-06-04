The Surrey School District is looking into an alleged assault of a Fraser Heights Secondary student (school pictured above). Photo: Facebook

Fraser Heights

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Surrey teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

A video has prompted Surrey RCMP and the school district to look into an alleged assault that is reported to have happened at Fraser Heights Secondary’s school grounds on Monday (June 3).

Paul Pedersen shared a video on social media and alleged that his son was assaulted by “at least 10 older kids for an altercation that had nothing to do with him other than association to one of the involved parties.”

In the post, he alleged his son was “brought to the back area of the school near the tennis courts by a trusted friend no less and threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers and then kicked in the face afterwards.”

Pedersen, who has yet to respond to a request for an interview, claimed it happened on school grounds during lunch hour and was connected to an altercation that involved a firearm last Friday.

“The school was not put on lock down and parents were not notified,” Pedersen wrote, later adding: “This is what is happening in our local high school and our children are not being protected from preventable violence.”

Surrey RCMP told the Now-Leader they are investigating, but are providing sparse details.

“All I can confirm at this point is that our school and youth team are looking into the issue,” said Sergeant Chad Greig. “We were made aware of the post this morning.”

Surrey school district spokesman Doug Strachan said Tuesday afternoon that he’s seen the video and that it was brought to the school’s attention Tuesday morning.

“We’re certainly following up with the student and the peers,” said Strachan. “It appears there are some kids there who aren’t Fraser Heights students.”

Strachan said it has not been determined if the incident took place on school property, and added the school is looking into it “to see what we can find out, what we can do and who may have been involved.”

“There’s trees and tennis courts and things that people might believe are school or city property,” he noted, but said that detail has not been confirmed.

Strachan was aware of an incident in the area last Friday, as mentioned in Pedersen’s post.

That, too, is being “followed up by the school, to see what information we can get.”

“There was an incident but nobody was hurt as far as we know,” said Strachan, adding “there was nothing that warranted a hold and secure and we’re following up on that as well.”


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response
Next story
B.C. police must be better integrated into mental health system: death review panel

Just Posted

Feds commit to cost-sharing with Surrey on policing transition

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale sends letter to Surrey mayor

Cloverdale Reporter nets national community newspaper award

Reporter earns silver award in feature story in Canadian Community Newspaper Awards

“Someone out there knows what happened” to teens killed a year ago in South Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Surrey teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

Surfrider Pacific Rim cheers unified decision.

B.C. invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Policing community eyes change after missing, murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada still needs an independent national police task force, report says

Case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to Vancouver court this week

Canada’s relationship with Beijing has deteriorated rapidly since the December arrest

Number of homes for sale in Langley swells as prices decline

The slow market continued into May, though single family home sales stabilized somewhat

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

B.C. driver gets 18 months for falling asleep and killing other driver in 2012

Crash resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack

Most Read