VIDEO: Police swarm Langley dollar store

Heavily armed police were seen entering the Langley City Dollarama on 203rd Street around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The police told the public to clear the area and several units could be seen in the immediate vicinity.

As many as 10 police vehicles and even more officers appeared to have responded to the incident, some carrying rifles and wearing body armour and protective helmets.

Shortly after 11, Langley RCMP said the incident was over, and a statement was being prepared.

• MORE as details become available.