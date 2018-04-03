VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police say they’re investigating after a package was stolen from a Richmond doorstep less than an hour after it was delivered on Monday.

The Richmond resident said that the Amazon package was delivered their home near Blundell Centre in Richmond at 2:20 p.m. and stolen at 3:05 p.m.

The resident told Black Press Media that “thankfully, [the] items stolen were only small family items: coffee beans, baby snacks and foods.”

RCMP confirmed that they were investigating the theft of a package.

“I wouldn’t say it’s common but we do see these from time to time,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

“We take these cases seriously – in this case, we dispatched three officers.”

With online deliveries becoming more and more commonplace, Hwang said that there’s a couple safety measures police recommend to safeguard online deliveries.

“Most places do have an option to deliver to a businesses or a locker or a to a neighbour that’s home,” said Hwang.

He also recommends what this family had: a motion-activated surveillance camera.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horgan proposes changes to protect residents of B.C. trailer parks
Next story
All eyes on Newton as Surrey LRT plan rolls forward

Just Posted

Tell TransLink how you feel about a Fraser Highway B-Line

New route will connect Surrey Centre and Langley in 2019

Former Major General recounts service in Indian military

White Rock resident Harwant Krishan says peace is the most important part of armed forces

‘Cowboy’ calendar to raise funds for Cloverdale Rodeo youth foundation

Calendar to feature shots of 2017 cowboys, proceeds to support Fraser Valley youth

Hepner ‘disappointed, but pragmatic’ about decision to repair South Surrey overpass

Ministry last week estimated cost at $1.2 million

All eyes on Newton as Surrey LRT plan rolls forward

Realtors already organizing land along planned light rail route, as Surrey works to finalize higher densities in Newton Town Centre

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

Theodore nets shootout winner as Vegas beats Vancouver 5-4 in a thriller

Sedin twins play final home game with Canucks on Thursday

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

Emergency crews on scene of Coquihalla off ramp

BC Air Ambulance is headed to Highway 5 off ramp to Highway 97 C

B.C. nurse disbarred for sexual misconduct of elderly woman

Gary Dromarsky has not been criminally charged, and cannot apply for reinstatement for at least five years

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Most Read