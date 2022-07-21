A suspect in a stranger assault in June 21 in Vancouver, B.C., is described as 30 to 50 years of age, 6-feet tall, with a slim build and short black hair. He was seen wearing a light brown pullover, dark coloured pants and black runners. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police)

VIDEO: Police look for suspect seen punching woman on Vancouver bus in stranger attack

Another assault on a stranger in Vancouver under investigation

Another woman has been attacked in a stranger assault on a Vancouver-area bus.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police announced Thursday (July 21) that a woman was on a bus travelling north bound on Main Street in Vancouver on June 20 at 7:30 p.m. when a man she did not know boarded the bus at Marine Drive and sat several seats away.

Shorty after, the man stood up aggressively and approached the woman, police said, and stood inches from her face, allegedly shaking his fist in the air and threatening to punch her.

The woman alerted the bus driver.

Security video taken from inside the bus shows the man pacing back and forth before approaching the woman during one of the stops. Without provocation, the man can be seen punching her in the head and face several times, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police say the man was last seen exiting the bus at Main Street and 64th Avenue.

The suspect is described as Black, 30 to 50 years of age, 6-feet tall, with a slim build and short black hair. He was seen wearing a light brown pullover, dark coloured pants and black runners.

Anyone with any information about this assault is asked to call 604-515-8300.

This is the latest in a notable rise in stranger attacks in the Lower Mainland.

