VIDEO: Plane crashes in Langley farm field

At least one person was injured when a single-engine airplane crashed in a Langley farm field Saturday.

Police, fire and ambulance units were called to 248 Street near 60 Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when the plane went down in what one resident of the area described as a rhubarb field where pickers were working.

The aircraft flipped when it tried to touch down on a plowed field and ended upside down on its roof.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said he took a closer look at the downed aircraft after the emergency crews left the scene and saw evidence that an occupant of the plane may have been injured.

“I saw a wee smear of blood on the seat,” the resident said.

On social media, one person said the plane “sounded really low” and then heard the neighbourhood kids yelling in surprise.

Police blocked off 248 Street to all traffic while the investigation was underway.

More to come.