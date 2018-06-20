VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed by train in downtown Abbotsford

One person is dead after being struck by a train last night in downtown Abbotsford

The incident closed the intersections of Essendene Avenue and Gladys Avenue, as well as West Railway Street, for several hours as both the Abbotsford Police Department and Canadian Pacific Police Services investigated.

“At approximately 9:40 p.m. on June 19, a CP train made contact with a person on the tracks near Essendene Road and West Railway Street in Abbotsford,” stated Mallory McCredie from Canadian Pacific, who are handling all media inquiries related to the fatality. “CP is working closely with Abbotsford Police to investigate this incident.”