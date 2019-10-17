VIDEO: Major gridlock after fatal hit-and-run on Highway 11 in Abbotsford

Victim struck just after 6:00 a.m., southbound road closed as police conduct their investigation

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 11 in Abbotsford earlier this morning.

The victim was struck by a vehicle heading south shortly after 6:00 a.m. near the highway’s intersection with Clayburn Road, according to Const. Mike Willford, media officer for the Abbotsford police.

“Upon arrival, first responders located a badly injured male in his 50’s. Sadly, lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.”

Photos taken by an Abbotsford News freelancer show a body covered by a tarp laying on the side of the road.

A helicopter airlift was originally requested but was called off shortly after.

Southbound traffic is completely blocked off as Abbotsford police conduct an investigation.

“Abbotsford Police Department Collision Analysts, Patrol officers and Major Crime Detectives continue to investigate the incident.”

KAM Productions video:

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

