One person suffered gunshot wounds after occupants of two vehicle started shooting at each other in Maple Ridge Saturday night, Aug. 1, 2020 (Shane MacKichan/special to Maple Ridge News)

VIDEO: One wounded in Maple Ridge gun battle

Two vehicles reportedly traded shots while driving down street

One person was wounded in an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in Maple Ridge on Saturday night, Aug. 1.

When Ridge Meadows RCMP officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired from a vehicle near Selkirk and 223rd, they located evidence of a shooting and cordoned off the area.

Local area residents reported a black SUV was seen speeding along Selkirk firing multiple shots at another vehicle.

A police statement called it an “isolated incident” that did not pose a threat to public safety.

Shortly afterwards, a white Hyundai Sonata with its passenger window shot out arrived at Ridge Meadows Hospital with a person suffering gunshot injuries.

That victim was later transported to Royal Columbian Hospital in undetermined condition.

RCMP locked down and cordoned off the entrance to the ER for a period of time.

More details as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple RidgeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Surrey firefighters extinguish blaze near Fraser Surrey Docks

Just Posted

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Surrey firefighters extinguish blaze near Fraser Surrey Docks

Crews used aerial truck to contain Friday evening fire

White Rock Concerts subscription series plans to weather pandemic

The White Rock Concerts series cancelled its 2020-21 season due the uncertainty of health risks

Not enough science to back return-to-school plan, says White Rock dad

Bernard Trest and his son have launched a Facebook page to rally parents with similar concerns

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed South Surrey teen in 2018: coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a passenger train

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

VIDEO: One wounded in Maple Ridge gun battle

Two vehicles reportedly traded shots while driving down street

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Health officials say indoor dining presents a higher risk

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Fishing lodge ‘shocked’ by B.C. ban on travel to Haida Gwaii as COVID-19 cases spike

West Coast Fishing Club ‘shocked and stunned’ by travel restriction put in place July 30

Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Most Read