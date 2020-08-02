VIDEO: One wounded in Maple Ridge gun battle

Two vehicles reportedly traded shots while driving down street

One person suffered gunshot wounds after occupants of two vehicle started shooting at each other in Maple Ridge Saturday night, Aug. 1, 2020 (Shane MacKichan/special to Maple Ridge News)

One person was wounded in an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in Maple Ridge on Saturday night, Aug. 1.

When Ridge Meadows RCMP officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired from a vehicle near Selkirk and 223rd, they located evidence of a shooting and cordoned off the area.

Local area residents reported a black SUV was seen speeding along Selkirk firing multiple shots at another vehicle.

A police statement called it an “isolated incident” that did not pose a threat to public safety.

Police confirm they responded to the area of Selkirk & 223rd last night for a report of alleged gun shots. This is an isolated incident & there is no threat to public safety. Because the investigation is in early stages no further details are available. More to follow on Tuesday — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) August 2, 2020

Shortly afterwards, a white Hyundai Sonata with its passenger window shot out arrived at Ridge Meadows Hospital with a person suffering gunshot injuries.

That victim was later transported to Royal Columbian Hospital in undetermined condition.

RCMP locked down and cordoned off the entrance to the ER for a period of time.

More details as they become available.

