VIDEO: One person dead in single vehicle crash Thursday night in Maple Ridge

A single vehicle crash in Maple Ridge Thursday night killed one individual and left the second individual seriously injured.

On Nov. 25, at around 9:15 p.m. Ridge Meadows RCMP received reports of a single vehicle crash at 10400-block of 280th St. near the Mission border. The police located a car that had gone off the road and down an embankment bursting into flames.

According to a witness, there were two occupants in the vehicle, of which, one escaped and was transported with serious injuries, while the second individual died at the scene.

The witness also said that at the time of the crash, it was dark and rainy.

ALSO WATCH: Occupants escape house fire Wednesday night in Maple Ridge

Assistant fire chief Gary Porter confirmed the details of the witness report with The News, and said that when the crew arrived on scene, the vehicle was already on fire.

“One patient got out, while the other, was trapped and unfortunately deceased,” said Porter, “The vehicle has been removed from the scene and the coroner has removed the deceased person from the vehicle.”

B.C. Ambulance service was on scene treating the driver of the vehicle who sustained serious injuries, and was transported to the hospital. The passenger of the vehicle however, was pronounced dead by the B.C. Coroners’ service, at the scene.

Ridge Meadows Serious Crimes Unit and the investigative support services and road safety target team attended the scene. Mission RCMP were also present and offered additional resources securing the scene. Additionally, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended to assist with the investigation.

For now, the investigation is still in the early stages and nothing is being ruled out as to the cause of the collision, said RCMP’s Const. Julie Klaussner.

“If you were in the area, witnessed the collision, and have not already spoken with Police we are urging you to come forward and speak with us. If you have dash camera footage we would also like to see it as well,” she said.

ALSO READ: Large black bear found near Laity View Elementary relocated