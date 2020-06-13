VIDEO: One death reported in Langley house fire

One person died in this house fire on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the 19600 block of Wakefield Dr. in the Willowbrook area of Langley. Police are investigating. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

One man died in a Langley house fire late Saturday afternoon, June 13, and at least one other person remains unaccounted for.

Langley deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson told Black Press Media police have been called in to investigate.

Just before 6 p.m. fire crews were called to a fully involved house fire in the 19600 block of Wakefield Dr. in the Willowbrook area.

One witness said a person was pulled from the house by RCMP and CPR was being performed on the front lawn.

The fire spread to a neighbouring house as firefighters worked to control the blaze that went through the roof.

More to come.



