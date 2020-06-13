One person died in this house fire on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the 19600 block of Wakefield Dr. in the Willowbrook area of Langley. Police are investigating. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

VIDEO: One death reported in Langley house fire

Police are investigating

One man died in a Langley house fire late Saturday afternoon, June 13, and at least one other person remains unaccounted for.

Langley deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson told Black Press Media police have been called in to investigate.

Just before 6 p.m. fire crews were called to a fully involved house fire in the 19600 block of Wakefield Dr. in the Willowbrook area.

One witness said a person was pulled from the house by RCMP and CPR was being performed on the front lawn.

The fire spread to a neighbouring house as firefighters worked to control the blaze that went through the roof.

READ ALSO: Langley father and daughter left homeless by townhouse fire

READ ALSO: Suspicious’ fire at Langley property listed for $3M

More to come.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fatal FireLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Protest walk turns celebration as B.C. court rules against Delta Hospice Society board

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society may open this summer in Cloverdale

Heritage Rail: Surrey’s Jewel

PHOTOS: Protest walk turns celebration as B.C. court rules against Delta Hospice Society board

Hundreds came out Saturday to protest the board’s attempt to turn the DHS into a faith-based society

South Surrey exotic-animal rescue society at ‘critical point’

Officials with Urban Safari Rescue Society say dwindling funds will run out mid-August

‘If we are quiet, we aren’t changing the situation,’ Surrey teacher says of racism he’s faced

School district hopes to have ‘clear action in place’ by the fall

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 13: Registration for limited selection of Surrey day camps starts Sunday

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

VIDEO: One death reported in Langley house fire

Police are investigating

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station

Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse

About one in 10 seniors are victims of consumer fraud each year: Canadian Department of Justice

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

‘Serious questions:’ Trudeau calls video of RCMP tackling chief shocking

The RCMP dash-cam footage was released publicly as part of a court application

Canadian expert says he is confident COVID-19 vaccine is months, not years away

Dr. Gary Kobinger helped develop a vaccine and treatment for the deadly Ebola virus

‘It’s going to be a test by fire’: Northern B.C. men build homemade catamaran

Bruce McGonigal and Rob Goodine plan to float from Quick to Smithers in August

Vancouver Island prison escapees charged in homicide of 60-year-old man

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage charged in relation to homicide of Martin Payne

Most Read