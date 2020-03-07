VIDEO: One dead, three others injured in early-morning collision in Chilliwack Saturday

The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)

An early-morning fatal collision on a winding Chilliwack road has left one young woman dead and three other people injured after the car they were in left the road and hit a power pole on Saturday.

The car was travelling westbound on Vedder Mountain Road, near Cultus Lake, around 3:20 a.m. March 7 when the single-vehicle collision occurred.

The woman died at the scene. She was in her 20s.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene as well for one person who suffered serious injuries.

It’s unclear if speed or alcohol were factors, but two liquor bottles were seen being photographed by investigators.

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called to the scene for the investigation.

The road was closed in both directions for more than seven hours while police investigated the collision and BC Hydro repaired the damage.

Check back for more details as they become available.

RELATED: Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

RELATED: Alcohol a factor in Promontory Road crash

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
From theft to recovery in less than 24 hours; how young racers got their go-karts back

Just Posted

‘The war against garbage’: Volunteers help with Surrey’s illegal dumping problem

Trash Talk Movement brought together a group of dozen people to clean an area in Whalley

Cloverdale taekwondo instructor feels martial arts can empower people

Karen Bennett believes she can make a difference in people’s lives everyday

VIDEO: Surrey musician’s Hendrix tour connection leads to new song with Joe Satriani

Henri Brown, who is Jimi Hendrix’s first cousin, is featured on ‘Experience Hendrix’ tour

B.C. bakers to compete for $10,000 on the Food Network

Owners of Happycakes, Hey! Cake This! and Shook Up Cakes to compete on “The Big Bake”

Surrey Memorial’s biocontainment facility playing big role in B.C.’s COVID-19 response

Treatment centre created for B.C.’s Ebola response in 2014, says provincial health officer

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

VIDEO: One dead, three others injured in early-morning collision in Chilliwack Saturday

Car left road, hit power pole in the single-vehicle collision which happened around 3:30 a.m.

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

From theft to recovery in less than 24 hours; how young racers got their go-karts back

After Thursday theft from Langley Quarter Midget Association track, a social meda ‘blast’ found them

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

Tragedy revisited: Vigil held for three Abbotsford farm workers killed in 2007

Worrying vehicle-inspection data shows lessons may not have been learned

No public hearing will be held into Vancouver police officer’s dismissal

Sgt. Dave Van Patten also has not requested the decision be reviewed by a retired judge at a public hearing

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-4 decision in Prince George

G-Men outshot the Cougars by a 42-20 margin

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Most Read