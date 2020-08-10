VIDEO: North Delta crash sends nine to hospital

Nine people were sent to hospital after a serious crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on Scott Road Sunday night (Aug. 9, 2020). (Shane MacKichan photo) Nine people were sent to hospital after a serious crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on Scott Road Sunday night (Aug. 9, 2020). (Shane MacKichan photo) Nine people were sent to hospital after a serious crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on Scott Road Sunday night (Aug. 9, 2020). (Shane MacKichan photo) Nine people were sent to hospital after a serious crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on Scott Road Sunday night (Aug. 9, 2020). (Shane MacKichan photo) Nine people were sent to hospital after a serious crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on Scott Road Sunday night (Aug. 9, 2020). (Shane MacKichan photo) Nine people were sent to hospital after a serious crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on Scott Road Sunday night (Aug. 9, 2020). (Shane MacKichan photo) Nine people were sent to hospital after a serious crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on Scott Road Sunday night (Aug. 9, 2020). (Shane MacKichan photo) Nine people were sent to hospital after a serious crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on Scott Road Sunday night (Aug. 9, 2020). (Shane MacKichan photo) Nine people were sent to hospital after a serious crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on Scott Road Sunday night (Aug. 9, 2020). (Shane MacKichan photo) Nine people were sent to hospital after a serious crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on Scott Road Sunday night (Aug. 9, 2020). (Shane MacKichan photo)

Nine people were sent to hospital after a significant crash on Scott Road Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 in the 7400-block of Scott Road in North Delta.

According to police, one vehicle had been travelling southbound on Scott Road when it collided with another vehicle turning westbound from Scott Road into the Scott 72 Shopping Centre mall access road. One of the vehicles involved in the collision was pushed over the sidewalk, striking a pedestrian and the BC Hydro boxes. One of the vehicles involved also caught fire “for a short period of time.”

Each vehicle had four occupants, for a total of nine people involved in the crash. Two of the occupants in one vehicle were young children.

“Everyone involved in the collision was taken to hospital. There were an array of injuries, ranging from minor to serious,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release Monday morning. “Fortunately, the two children involved in the collision only had minor injuries and have already been released from hospital.”

Scott Road was closed in all directions until about 6 a.m. Monday morning, when one southbound lane and all northbound lanes were reopened. Motorists can expect delays in the area as BC Hydro crews are anticipated to be on scene making repairs for several hours.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

“We’d like to thank the members of the public who assisted those involved in the crash, and who stayed on the scene to give statements to police,” Leykauf said. “It was definitely a traumatic incident to witness.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident and may need assistance can contact DPD Victim Services at 604-940-5019.

“We’d also like to acknowledge the efforts of our partner agencies including BC Ambulance, Delta Fire Department, Delta Works and the Surrey RCMP, and their assistance with responding to this significant collision,” Leykauf said.

(Video and photos by Shane MacKichan)



car crashDeltaPolice