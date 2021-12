Surrey firefighters responded to a garage fire Saturday (Dec. 18) evening. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey firefighters responded to a garage fire Saturday (Dec. 18) evening. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey firefighters responded to a garage fire Saturday (Dec. 18) evening. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey firefighters responded to a garage fire Saturday (Dec. 18) evening. (Shane MacKichan photos)

No injuries were reported after a garage fire in Surrey Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 9300-block of 148 Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 18).

The blaze was contained to the garage and it took firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, a witness told the Now-Leader.

